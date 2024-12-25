Death for man who rammed crowd in China

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Huang Wen, who was detained at the scene, injured 30 people, including 18 children, during the incident on November 19.

A pedestrian attacks the vehicle after it came to a halt. FILE PIC/BBC

A court in Changde city, located in China’s Hunan province, has sentenced a man to death for driving his car into a crowd outside a primary school last month, injuring over two dozen people. Huang Wen, who was detained at the scene, injured 30 people, including 18 children, during the incident on November 19.


Further, the court also stated that after crashing his car into the crowd, Huang got out of his vehicle and attacked bystanders with a weapon before being apprehended. He was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by the court. The attack was motivated by Huang’s frustration over financial losses and disputes with his family.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


