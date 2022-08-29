Death toll from floods in Pakistan crosses 1,000

At least 110 districts hit by the floods with 72 of them declaring a calamity

People gather next to a section of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rain in Madian in the northern Swat Valley Saturday. Pic/AFP

The death toll from floods has crossed 1,000 in Pakistan and thousands more have been injured or displaced since June. At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In the last 24 hours, close to 119 people died and 71 were injured. As per the data, four died in Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 in Sindh. Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops were destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed. At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring a calamity hit, according to Geo News.

Pakistan is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade. The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a “national emergency”. The NDMA’s latest sitrep shows that 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. However, it clarified that the data in today’s sitrep was based on confirmed figures but its estimates showed that more than 33 million of the population has been affected by the floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said authorities have been assessing loss to the economy, which could run into billions of rupees. Pakistan is ill-prepared to deal with such a huge crisis and has sought international help.

UN to launch $160 million appeal for Pakistan: Report

The United Nations will launch a $160 million appeal for Pakistan, currently witnessing a devastating flood situation, according to media reports. The UN is set to launch a Flash Appeal following the heavy rain and floods.

1,033

No of total people who died

