Home > News > World News > Article > Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises to 46

Updated on: 27 February,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

The Antonov aircraft crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman

The aircraft crashed while taking off. Representation pic

Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises to 46
The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in the city of Omdurman increased to at least 46 people, officials said on Wednesday. The Khartoum Media Office said the crash also injured 10 others.


The Antonov aircraft crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman. The military said that armed forces personnel and civilians were killed in the crash, and that the aircraft crashed over a civilian house.


Planes nearly collide at Chicago airport


A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet nearly collided at Chicago Midway Airport on Tuesday morning. Footage showed the Southwest Boeing 737pulling up within feet of touching down, just yards before the Challenger 350 jet in its path.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

