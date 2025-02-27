Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises to 46

The Antonov aircraft crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman

The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in the city of Omdurman increased to at least 46 people, officials said on Wednesday. The Khartoum Media Office said the crash also injured 10 others.

The Antonov aircraft crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman. The military said that armed forces personnel and civilians were killed in the crash, and that the aircraft crashed over a civilian house.

