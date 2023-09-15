The Libyan Red Crescent said on Thursday that the death toll from floods in Libya's eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300, as search efforts continue

Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya. Photo/AFP

Listen to this article Death toll soars to 11,300 in flooding in Libya's coastal city of Derna, Libyan Red Crescent says x 00:00

The Libyan Red Crescent said on Thursday that the death toll from floods in Libya's eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300, as search efforts continue,

Marie el-Drese, Secratery General of aid group, told the Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 are reported missing in the coastal city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever