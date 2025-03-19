Declare her dead: Missing Indian student’s parents

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:06 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Konanki, a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the United States, was last seen on March 6 at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana town.

Sudiksha Konanki

The family of missing 20-year-old Indian student Sudiksha Konanki has asked police in the Dominican Republic to declare her dead, according to US media reports.


Konanki, a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the United States, was last seen on March 6 at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana town.


She has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US law enforcement agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country in the probe into her disappearance. Despite an extensive search, her body has not been found.


Dominican Republic National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira said Konanki’s family has sent the agency a letter requesting a declaration of death, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

