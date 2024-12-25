Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, swiftly rejected the president-elect's notion, asserting that the country 'is not for sale'

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at an event in Arizona on December 22. Pic/AFP

Denmark has announced plans to enhance Greenland's defence capabilities following United States's (US) President-elect Donald Trump's controversial comments about purchasing the Arctic territory. In response, the Danish government revealed a significant investment in upgrading Greenland's security, news agency ANI reported.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated Denmark would invest a "double-digit" billion amount in Danish kroner to strengthen its defence systems, though he did not specify the exact figure. The investment could range between 1.34 billion Euros and 13.27 billion Euros, according to a news media house.

Trump's comments, made on social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, reignited tensions. He suggested that the US should seek ownership of Greenland for "purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world," while announcing the appointment of former US Ambassador to Sweden, Ken Howery, as the new envoy to Denmark.

Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, rejected Trump's proposal, firmly stating that "Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland" and that the country "is not for sale and will never be for sale". According to ANI, he also emphasised the importance of preserving Greenland's long-standing struggle for independence.

Although Greenland has its own government, it remains part of Denmark under the Danish Crown. The territory was a Danish colony until 1953, after which it became a district of Denmark and was fully integrated into the Danish state, granting Greenlanders Danish citizenship.

Trump had previously expressed interest in the US gaining control of territories such as Canada and Panama, citing economic and strategic reasons, including the significance of the Panama Canal. His statements regarding Greenland sparked further controversy, with leaders in Denmark, Panama, and Canada expressing sharp rebukes, ANI reported.

Eric Trump, the president-elect's son, further stoked the controversy with a social media post, which depicted a picture of his father purchasing Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, writing: "We are so back!!!"

In response to Trump's remarks, Rasmus Jarlov, a Member of Parliament in Denmark's opposition Conservative Party, condemned the idea, stating that "dictators" threaten to take control of other countries' territories. Jarlov added, "Not sure whether it is a joke or not. But certainly not funny. One week Canada is threatened. Now Denmark. Greenland is Danish. It has been since 1380 and it will continue to be. This is undisputed, signed in rock in treaties and not open for negotiation at all. Dictators threaten to take control over other countries' territory. Free democratic countries do not."

(With ANI inputs)