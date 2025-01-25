The US President has signed an executive order declaring that future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens

As promised, immigrants are being flown out of the US in military planes. Pic/X

Listen to this article Deportations going very well, getting criminals out: Donald Trump x 00:00

Just a little over four days after Donald Trump took over as the 47th President of the United States, the country has begun deportation flights f

or illegal immigrants using military aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants has been one of the major poll promises of the Trump campaign. In an extension of the crackdown, Trump has also signed an executive order declaring that future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens.

The Department of Defence said two of its aircraft conducted repatriation flights from the US to Guatemala. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later told reporters that Trump’s border policies have already led to the arrest of 538 illegal immigrants and deportation flights using military aircraft, the first since President Dwight Eisenhower, have begun.

Donald Trump

“Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences,” she wrote on X.

Talking to reporters in North Carolina, President Trump said, “Deportation is going very well. We’re getting the bad, hard criminals out. These are murderers. These are people that have been as bad as you get, as bad as anybody you’ve seen. We’re taking them out first.”

According to Congressman Tony Gonzales from Texas, the Department of Defence on Friday assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with deporting 80 Guatemalan nationals from Biggs Army Airfield.

Speaking on the Senate Floor earlier this week, Senator Michael Benette said the Bill Laken Act provides to stop the issuing of visas to countries which refuse to accept deported people.

This bill provides State attorneys general the power to seek nationwide injunctions to completely block certain countries, like India, China and El Salvador, from sending immigrants here, he said. Congressman Gabe Vasquez, however, said that mass deportations would hurt every aspect of the economy and society. “Hard-working immigrants who contribute billions to our economy, to our family farms, to our rural small businesses and our nation’s emerging industries deserve a fair shot at residency and citizenship,” he said.

According to Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, “families are worried that they’re going to be torn apart. Children who go to school are afraid that they may come home to an empty house. They are afraid to go to church or even to seek medically necessary care in hospitals where they could be detained and deported,” she said.

“Who’s going to rebuild Los Angeles if we’re deporting a huge pool of our workforce who are construction workers? What happens when they’re deported? What do we think will happen to the cost of housing, which is already expensive enough? Without their skilled labour the recovery will be much slower and more expensive and take much longer,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever