An American blogger, who hated how they looked, has been undergoing body modifications since the age of 16

Kansas blogger Jessy Kirkpatrick drastically changed their appearance to seem more “supernatural”. Pics/Instagram

Devil may care!

A Kansas blogger branded “ugly” after spending $12,000 (approx Rs 9,90,676) on body modifications says the extreme alterations make them feel beautiful and confident. Jessy Kirkpatrick, who identifies as non-binary, has paid a fortune for a stretched septum, stretched nostrils, multiple lip piercings, a stretched tongue, a stretched lip and silicone horn implants.

The 27-year-old also sports a large face and neck tattoos. “People say I will go to hell for how I look, and go on and on about how I’ve ruined my body—claiming that I look ugly, that I’m a freak,” Kirkpatrick told Caters in an interview on Tuesday. However, the haters don’t deter the blogger, who explained why they’ve drastically changed their appearance.

“I get body mods because they give me confidence,” they declared. “They make me feel beautiful and powerful. After receiving abuse my whole life, I’ve found that this makes me happy—that it makes me feel beautiful again after spending my whole life feeling used, disgusting, and ugly.” Old photos of Kirkpatrick show the then-teen with nondescript brown hair and bright blue eyes. However, the Wichita local was deeply unhappy with how they looked and started to modify their body at the age of 16.

