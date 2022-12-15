Breaking News
Diamantaire Nirav Modi loses bid in UK Supreme Court against extradition to India

Updated on: 15 December,2022 05:58 PM IST  |  London
Nirav Modi reportedly filed an application in the High Court in London, seeking permission to appeal against his extradition order, two weeks after a UK court dismissed his plea against extradition back to India.

Diamantaire Nirav Modi loses bid in UK Supreme Court against extradition to India

Nirav Modi. File Photo


The UK Supreme Court on Thursday denied fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's plea against his extradition to India.


Modi lost the bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK's Supreme Court.



"The appellant's application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused," Lord justice Stuart Smith said in his statement.


The diamantaire, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public, has argued there is a high risk of suicide if he is extradited.

In November, Nirav Modi filed an application before the UK High Court for permission to appeal against his extradition to India in the UK Supreme Court. He lost the appeal on Thursday to take his fight against extradition to the UK Supreme Court.

On November 9, Nirav Modi lost his appeal against extradition to India with a United Kingdom court dismissing his plea. Earlier, the High Court of London (United Kingdom) dismissed the appeal of Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India to face money laundering and fraud cases.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) later welcomed the UK High Court's decision to reject Nirav's plea.

"India has been vigorously pursuing the extradition of economic fugitives so that they face justice in India. We welcome the decision of the UK High Court. We want to bring him to India as soon as possible," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

