Home > News > World News > Article > Do the Donald to celebrate

‘Do the Donald’ to celebrate

Updated on: 20 November,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies

Trump dance takes US sport by storm

‘Do the Donald’ to celebrate

Donald Trump

‘Do the Donald’ to celebrate
As sporting celebrations go, it doesn’t quite have the charm of Roger Milla’s hip-wiggling shimmy with a corner flag at the 1990 World Cup or the imperious swagger of Usain Bolt’s iconic lightning pose. But a dance move inspired by Donald Trump’s stilted on-stage boogieing has rapidly become the celebration of choice across the US sporting world.


From the blood-soaked Ultimate Fighting Championship to the hard-hitting National Football League and the reliably decorous world of the LPGA Tour golf, athletes across North America have succumbed to the viral Trump dance craze in the past week. On Monday, US soccer star Christian Pulisic became the latest exponent of what might be called ‘the Donald’, rushing to the sideline with several team-mates to mimic the US President-elect’s signature, fist-pumping shuffle after scoring his team’s opening goal in a 4-2 win over Jamaica.


Another prominent example came at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, when mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones knocked out Stipe Miocic. With Trump just a few feet away at ringside, Jones quickly broke out an unmistakeable hip-swinging rendition of the Republican leader’s dance before presenting Trump with his heavyweight belt. There have been countless other examples across the NFL and collegiate gridiron.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

