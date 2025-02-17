Breaking News
Donald Trump admin tries to bring back fired nuclear weapons workers

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

One of the hardest hit offices was the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas, which saw about 30 per cent of the cuts

The Pantex Plant in Texas faced around 30 per cent of the cuts. File Pic

The Trump administration has halted the firings of hundreds of federal employees who were tasked with working on the nation’s nuclear weapons programmes, in an about-face that has left workers confused and experts cautioning that DOGE’s blind cost cutting will put communities at risk.


US officials said up to 350 employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration were abruptly laid off late on Thursday, with some losing access to email before they’d learned they were fired and being locked out of their offices on Friday morning.


One of the hardest hit offices was the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas, which saw about 30 per cent of the cuts. Those employees work on reassembling warheads, one of the most sensitive jobs across the nuclear weapons enterprise, with the highest levels of clearance. The hundreds let go were part of a DOGE purge across the Department of Energy.


