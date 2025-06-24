Breaking News
Iran attacks US air base in Qatar: Reports
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trump announces complete and total ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Washington DC
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said the ceasefire has been jointly agreed upon by both nations and would mark a significant de-escalation in hostilities that have gripped the region

Donald Trump announces

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
x
00:00

United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) what he described as a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said the ceasefire has been jointly agreed upon by both nations and would mark a significant de-escalation in hostilities that have gripped the region.



"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote.

According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours. He also urged both countries to remain "peaceful and respectful" during the overlapping ceasefire windows.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL," he stated.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR." This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!," he said.

"God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" he added.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer."

Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region, reported news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Israel-Iran War israel iran us president donald trump world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK