Donald Trump calls for 'immediate' ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, but doubts Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants peace

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Top

Trump said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal.

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump has said he wants an 'immediate' ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support.


'That was not a man that wanted to make peace,' Trump said of Zelenskyy, hours after the two had a contentious Oval Office meeting on Friday. He added, 'I want a ceasefire now."


Trump said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal. Zelenskyy urged the US administration to be more sceptical of the Russian leader's intentions.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

donald trump russia ukraine world news International news washington united states of america

