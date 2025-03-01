Donald Trump calls for 'immediate' ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, but doubts Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants peace

Trump said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal.

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump has said he wants an 'immediate' ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support.

'That was not a man that wanted to make peace,' Trump said of Zelenskyy, hours after the two had a contentious Oval Office meeting on Friday. He added, 'I want a ceasefire now."

Trump said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal. Zelenskyy urged the US administration to be more sceptical of the Russian leader's intentions.

