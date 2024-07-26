For three-and-a-half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Listen to this article Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘radical left lunatic’ x 00:00

Unleashing a volley of attacks against his new campaign opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said she is “unfit to rule” and described her as a “radical left lunatic” whom voters will reject in November. Trump, 78, launched a scathing attack on Harris as he took the stage for the first time to address an election rally after Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For three-and-a-half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We’re not going to let that happen,” Trump said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever