Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris radical left lunatic

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘radical left lunatic’

Updated on: 26 July,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

For three-and-a-half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘radical left lunatic’

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Listen to this article
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘radical left lunatic’
x
00:00

Unleashing a volley of attacks against his new campaign opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said she is “unfit to rule” and described her as a “radical left lunatic” whom voters will reject in November. Trump, 78, launched a scathing attack on Harris as he took the stage for the first time to address an election rally after Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party.


“For three-and-a-half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We’re not going to let that happen,” Trump said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news washington donald trump Kamala Harris

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK