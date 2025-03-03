The order repealed the former US President Bill Clinton’s executive action that improved access to services for people with limited English proficiency

The protest against Trump immigration policies. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Donald Trump makes English official US language x 00:00

US President Donald Trump has designated English as the official US language in an executive order signed on Saturday (local time). The order repealed the former US President Bill Clinton’s executive action that improved access to services for people with limited English proficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the order, establishing English as the official language will streamline communication, reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society. The order has been issued to “promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever