Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trump makes English official US language

Donald Trump makes English official US language

Updated on: 03 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The order repealed the former US President Bill Clinton’s executive action that improved access to services for people with limited English proficiency

Donald Trump makes English official US language

The protest against Trump immigration policies. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Donald Trump makes English official US language
x
00:00

US President Donald Trump has designated English as the official US language in an executive order signed on Saturday (local time). The order repealed the former US President Bill Clinton’s executive action that improved access to services for people with limited English proficiency.


According to the order, establishing English as the official language will streamline communication, reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society. The order has been issued to “promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump washington united states of america world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK