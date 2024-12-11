Breaking News
Donald Trump mocks Justin Trudeau, calls him 'Governor of the great state of Canada'

Updated on: 11 December,2024 12:19 PM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

In a post on Truth Social mocking the Canadian prime minister, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Pic/AFP

US President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, describing him as the "Governor of Canada".


Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago last week for a dinner with Trump to discuss the President-elect's warning to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada if its government failed to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from the country into the United States.


During the dinner, when Trudeau said that such a tariff would destroy the Canadian economy, the President-elect reportedly told him to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. Trump repeated this in an interview with NBC News over the weekend and again in the post on Tuesday.

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT," Trump said in his post.

"The president-elect's mockery of Canada and its leader is the latest salvo after his promise to impose steep tariffs on Canadian exports," The New York Times reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

