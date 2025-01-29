He said that the US will establish a “very fair system where money is going to come into our coffers and America is going to be very rich again”, adding that it will happen “very quickly”

(From left) House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson share a light moment with the crowd after Trump’s address at the Republican Issues Conference. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Donald Trump names India, China as potential high-tariff countries x 00:00

The US will impose tariffs on the countries that “harm” America, President Donald Trump has said, as he named China, India and Brazil as high-tariff countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good,” Trump told House Republicans at a Florida retreat on Monday, the first after he became the president for the second term last week.

“Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we’re not going to let that happen any longer because we’re going to put America first,” he said.

He said that the US will establish a “very fair system where money is going to come into our coffers and America is going to be very rich again”, adding that it will happen “very quickly”.

Trump underscored that it was time for the US to return to the system that made it “richer and more powerful than ever before”.

Fired for role in Trump prosecution

The US Justice Department has fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Trump. The action against those who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s team reflects the administration’s bid to purge the government of workers it perceives as disloyal to the president.

‘Modi will do what’s right; Feb visit likely’

President Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do “what is right” on illegal immigrants, underlining that discussions are going on with India. Trump also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit the White House in February. Separately, in a readout of a phone call between both leaders, the White House said that Trump had a “productive” phone call with Modi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever