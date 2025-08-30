Breaking News
Donald Trump revokes former US Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection

Updated on: 30 August,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  Washington, DC
ANI |

President Donald Trump revoked Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection on Thursday, according to a copy of a letter. "The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," the adviser said

Donald Trump revokes former US Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection

President Donald Trump revoked Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection on Thursday. Representational Pic

Donald Trump revokes former US Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection
US President Donald Trump has revoked protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, according to a White House official, as cited by multiple US media outlets on Friday.

President Donald Trump revoked Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection on Thursday, according to a copy of a letter reviewed by CNN.



"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," the adviser said as reported by NBC News.


Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, had arranged for the Secret Service to provide protection for Harris before he left office.

As a former vice-president, Harris was entitled under law to receive six months of this extra security after leaving office in January, which was due to expire in July, according to the White House official, NBC News reported.

US Congress passed legislation in 2008 that authorised the Secret Service to protect former vice presidents, their spouses and their children under 16 years old for up to six months after the vice president's term had ended.

CNN reported that Trump's ending of Harris' protection comes as she soon embarks on a multi-city, high-profile book tour to coincide with the release of "107 Days," her new memoir about her short presidential campaign, set for release on September 23.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on Harris losing her protection late Thursday, according to CNN.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his own personal detail on July 21 under the standard provisions for a former vice president's spouse.

