Donald Trump says will put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war

Former US President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the two contenders in the presidential race had a go at each other over their foreign policies, especially concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war.

In a televised debate on CNN on Thursday (loval time) Trump, the Republican Challenger in the US presidential elections scheduled later this year, claimed that it was the US’ “embarrassing” withdrawal from Afghanistan that prompted Putin to start the war against Ukraine. He further claimed both conflicts wouldn’t have taken place if Trump had been in office.

“He was so bad with Afghanistan, it was so embarrassing...when Putin watched that so much incompetency...when Putin says that he said ‘I think we are gonna go in,” Trump said.

“He [Putin] would have never invaded Ukraine, never, just like Israel would never have been invaded by Hamas, because Iran was broke with me. I would not let anybody do business with Iran...that’s why you had no terror at all during my administration, the whole world is blowing under him (Biden),” he further added.

President Biden defended his stance on supporting Ukraine and said Russia has lost thousands of troops and has not succeeded in its aim to capture Kyiv.

“This guy [Trump] has told Putin, do whatever you want...Putin said he would take Kyiv in five days because it was part of the old Soviet Union....he could not get it done, they have lost thousands and thousands of troops,” Biden said.

Terming Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, Biden warned that if Russia captures Ukraine, it might lead to further conflicts in Europe.

