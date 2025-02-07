Donald Trump says world criminal court actions hit US, Israel

Orders sanctions against International Criminal Court for its ‘illegitimate and baseless’ doings

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close US ally.

Neither the US nor Israel is a member of or recognises the court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes over his military response in Gaza after the Hamas attack against Israel in October 2023.

The order Trump signed accuses the ICC of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and of abusing its power by issuing “baseless arrest warrants” against Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel,” the order states, adding that the court had set a “dangerous precedent” with its actions against both countries.

Trump’s action came as Netanyahu was visiting Washington. He and Trump held talks on Tuesday at the White House, and Netanyahu spent some of Thursday meeting with other lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The order says the US will impose “tangible and significant consequences” on those responsible for the ICC’s “transgressions”. Actions may include blocking property and assets and not allowing ICC officials, employees and relatives to enter the US.

ICC condemns sanctions

The ICC on Friday called on its member states to stand up against sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, saying the move was an attempt to “harm its independent and impartial judicial work”. The court condemned the move.

HK to complain to WTO

Hong Kong will file a complaint against new US tariffs on the southern Chinese city’s products with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), its government said on Friday. This is not the first time Hong Kong has taken its trade disputes with the US to the WTO.

Hungary to block US aid

Hungary will take legal action to eliminate non-governmental organizations and media outlets operating in the country that receive funding from the United States and other international sources, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday.

Israel minister backs Trump

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar on Friday expressed support for President Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC). Sa’ar criticised the ICC for its actions against Israeli leaders, and called the court’s pursuit of elected officials “aggressive”.

