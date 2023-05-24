Breaking News
Donald Trump set to appear in court via video after court mandate

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  New York
Trump won’t have to show up to court for the afternoon hearing at a Manhattan courthouse, avoiding the mammoth security and logistical challenges that accompanied his arraignment last month

Donald Trump set to appear in court via video after court mandate

Donald Trump. Pic/AP

The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case is holding a hybrid hearing on Tuesday to make doubly sure the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.


Trump won’t have to show up to court for the afternoon hearing at a Manhattan courthouse, avoiding the mammoth security and logistical challenges that accompanied his arraignment last month. 




Instead, the Republican will be connected by video conference, with his face beamed onto courtroom TV monitors. His lawyers and prosecutors must still appear in person.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to the extra step of personally instructing Trump on the restrictions after listing them May 8 in what’s known as a protective order.

donald trump world news new york united states of america manhattan

