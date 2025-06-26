After Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani won the NYC Democratic mayoral primary, US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack, calling him a lunatic and criticising his backers, including AOC and Chuck Schumer. Trump’s remarks on Truth Social added fire to an already intense political climate.

Zohran Mamdani. Image/File Pic

Listen to this article Donald Trump slams Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani x 00:00

United States President Donald Trump has come out lashing at Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The US President, while addressing New York City’s Democratic elections, has weighed in on the victory of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani, who is now no longer a stranger in the United States political landscape, won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election.

Donald Trump, while criticising Mamdani, said, “He looks 100 per cent like a communist lunatic.” He further criticised other Democratic Party members and progressive party leaders who supported Mamdani during his mayoral primary election campaign. Donald Trump also slammed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer after former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the election.



Trump, on his social media account TruthSocial, said, “It's finally happened; the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist lunatic, has just won the Dem primary and is on his way to becoming mayor. "We've had radical lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the Republican said in a post on his Truth Social platform.”

While criticising the newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump also made some personal remarks, stating, “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is grovelling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the history of our country!"

Not leaving anyone behind, in another post on Truth Social, Trump also went to slam other Democratic Party members. Pointing out the members of the Democratic Party, he said, “Democrats should nominate low-IQ candidate Jasmine Crockett for president to get back in play.” The US President further added that Democrats should put AOC+3 for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Squad members in Cabinet positions.

With President Trump coming in with all guns blazing on Zohran Mamdani, his road to becoming the mayor of New York can be a challenging task.

Zohran Mamdani may have secured a seismic victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, but the path to becoming the mayor of New York City is still a long way to go. The Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani has recently won a major-party primary for NYC Mayor, which is surely a landmark moment in the city's evolving political landscape. But his way to become the mayor of New York City will depend on the general elections, which will be conducted on 4 November, 2025. Zohran Mamdani will be fighting against the Republican counterpart.