×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trump sues to avoid Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump sues to avoid Jan 6 subpoena

Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:15 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The suit filed late Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, “no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so”

Donald Trump sues to avoid Jan 6 subpoena

Pic/AFP


Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.


The suit filed late Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, “no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.” “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.



Also Read: Will make big announcement on November 15, says Donald Trump


Warrington said Trump had engaged with the committee “in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.” The committee declined to comment on the filing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
washington donald trump world news united states of america news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK