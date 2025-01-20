Donald Trump sworn-in as 47th President of US

To move into White House for second term after a day packed with events

US Vice President J D Vance speaks with President Donald Trump during the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US as during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump’s swearing-in, J D Vance was sworn-in as US Vice-President. Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied the VP elect to the Capitol.

Earlier, Trump alongside outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol from White House for the swearing-in ceremony. This comes after Trump along with his wife Milania had pre-inauguration tea with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House. Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump.

Former US Presidents and First ladies, including Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Bush and Laura Bush, and Barack Obama attended Trump’s inauguration.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President’s Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump’s return to the White House.

Bitcoin soars past US$ 1,00,000

The price of bitcoin surged to over US$ 109,000 early on Monday, just hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, as a pumped up cryptocurrency industry bets he’ll take action son after returning to the White House. Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, was created in 2009 as a kind of electronic cash.

