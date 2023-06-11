Breaking News
Donald Trump to make first public appearance

Donald Trump to make first public appearance

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Atlanta
Agencies

Congressman Kingston calls ex-Prez a fighter

Former US President Donald Trump at a courtroom in April. Pic/AFP

Former President Donald Trump will make his first public appearances since his federal indictment, speaking on Saturday to friendly Republican audiences in Georgia and North Carolina as he seeks to rally supporters to his defence.


His appearances will come a day after the unsealing of an indictment charging him with 37 felony counts in connection with his hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.


Trump is a fighter, and the kinds of people that attend these conventions love a fighter,” said Jack Kingston, a former Georgia congressman who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020.


37
Number of indictments against Donald Trump

