Donald Trump wants to ‘do something’ about Google

Trump at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia. Pic/AFP

Former president Donald Trump threatened in an interview that, if elected president, he would “do something” about Google but stopped short of specifically saying he would break up the company.

In the interview, Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait mentioned the US Justice Department’s proposal to possibly break up Google and asked Trump if Google should be broken up. Trump initially didn’t address Google at all, instead seemingly zeroing in on the Justice Department part of that question to rant about a recent DOJ lawsuit against Virginia election officials.

But after Micklethwait got Trump back on course (“the question is about Google, President Trump”), Trump expressed his unhappiness with how “bad stories” seem to surface more on Google and how he called the “head” of Google to express his frustration:

Micklethwait then asked Trump if he would force ByteDance to sell TikTok. Trump demurred with a confusing discussion about the attempted TikTok ban from his administration. Micklethwait followed up to ask why Trump no longer sees TikTok as a security threat, and Trump used that to turn the conversation back to Google.

