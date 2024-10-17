Breaking News
Donald Trump wants to do something about Google

Donald Trump wants to ‘do something’ about Google

Updated on: 17 October,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  New York City
Agencies |

In the interview, Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait mentioned the US Justice Department’s proposal to possibly break up Google and asked Trump if Google should be broken up

Trump at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia. Pic/AFP

Former president Donald Trump threatened in an interview that, if elected president, he would “do something” about Google but stopped short of specifically saying he would break up the company.


In the interview, Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait mentioned the US Justice Department’s proposal to possibly break up Google and asked Trump if Google should be broken up. Trump initially didn’t address Google at all, instead seemingly zeroing in on the Justice Department part of that question to rant about a recent DOJ lawsuit against Virginia election officials.


But after Micklethwait got Trump back on course (“the question is about Google, President Trump”), Trump expressed his unhappiness with how “bad stories” seem to surface more on Google and how he called the “head” of Google to express his frustration:


Micklethwait then asked Trump if he would force ByteDance to sell TikTok. Trump demurred with a confusing discussion about the attempted TikTok ban from his administration. Micklethwait followed up to ask why Trump no longer sees TikTok as a security threat, and Trump used that to turn the conversation back to Google.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

