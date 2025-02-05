Donald Trump wants US to take ownership of Gaza and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere

Trump added the U.S. would level destroyed buildings and 'create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

'We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,' Trump said a start of a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump added the U.S. would level destroyed buildings and 'create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.'

The comments came after Trump earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be 'permanently' resettled outside the war-torn territory.

