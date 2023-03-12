Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer to testify on Monday

Prosecutors save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation.

Michael Cohen. Pic/AP

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, is scheduled to testify on Monday, before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments made on the former president’s behalf.

Cohen, is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation, and his testimony is coming at a critical time, as prosecutors close in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. Prosecutors save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation.

Cohen has been meeting regularly with Manhattan prosecutors, including a day-long session on Friday to prepare for his appearance before the grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in the matter since January. He declined to comment to reporters as he left the meeting, saying he'd be “taking a little bit of time now to stay silent and allow the DA to build their case.”

Trump continued to lash out at the probe on social media, calling the case a “Scam, Injustice, Mockery, and Complete and Total Weaponisation of Law Enforcement in order to affect a Presidential Election!”

Prosecutors appear to be looking at whether Trump committed crimes in arranging the payments, or how they were accounted for internally at Trump’s company. One possible charge would be falsifying business records, a misdemeanour unless prosecutors could prove it was done to conceal another crime. No former US president has ever been charged with a crime.

