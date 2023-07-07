Dozens rescued from Ecuador cable car, one of world's highest

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2023 09:50 PM IST  |  Quito
Dozens of people were rescued in the early hours of Friday after being trapped for nearly 10 hours on one of the world's highest tourist cable cars in Ecuador's capital Quito

Dozens of people were rescued in the early hours of Friday after being trapped for nearly 10 hours on one of the world's highest tourist cable cars in Ecuador's capital Quito.


Seventy-five people were brought to the ground, all "safe and sound," after an operation involving firefighters and the police, the municipality of Quito said in a statement.


The visitors were trapped for "nearly 10 hours" after the system was paralyzed due to an electrical problem.


The statement said 48 people stuck at the system's uppermost terminal at an altitude of some 4,000 meters (13,120 feet) were brought to safety.

Seventeen were then rescued from gondolas stuck on the line while another 10 came to the ground after the system restarted.

The cable car travels a distance of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) between two terminals, the lowest at an altitude of 3,100 meters above sea level.

Video footage on the municipality's Twitter account shows people being abseiled to safety from a gondola. Others, including children, are seen emerging, wrapped in emergency blankets, after their cabins made it back safely to the ground.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

