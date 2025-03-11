Breaking News
Driverless vehicles tested in Japan's streets

Driverless vehicles tested in Japan’s streets

Updated on: 11 March,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Yokohama
Agencies |

Nissan’s technology, being tested on its Serena minivan, is still at the industry’s ‘Level-II’ because a person sits before a remote-control panel in a separate location, in this case, at the automaker’s headquarters, and is ready to step in if the technology fails

Nissan’s self-driving Serena minivan in Yokohama. Pic/AP

Driverless technology from Nissan Motor Corp uses 14 cameras, nine radars and six LiDar sensors installed in and around the vehicle. During Nissan’s demonstration in Yokohama, Japan, streets were bustling with other cars and people. But the vehicle stayed within the speed limit in the area of 40 km ph with destinations set using a smartphone app. Nissan’s technology, being tested on its Serena minivan, is still at the industry’s ‘Level-II’ because a person sits before a remote-control panel in a separate location, in this case, at the automaker’s headquarters, and is ready to step in if the technology fails.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



japan news world news

