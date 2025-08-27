In a major cleanup effort, drones helped remove 300 kg of trash from Mount Everest’s Camp 1 at 6065m during the spring season. Operated by climbers and guides, the heavy-duty drones replaced hours of manual labor, carrying rubbish like cans, bottles, gas canisters, and gear from the world’s highest peak.

A team of drone operators joined climbers and guides at Everest Base Camp, armed with heavy-duty drones to help clear rubbish — from empty cans and gas canisters, to bottles, plastic and discarded climbing gear — from the world’s highest peak. Two heavy-lifter drones were flown to Camp 1 at 6065 metres, where they airlifted 300 kg of trash down during the spring climbing season from April to early June.

Tshering Sherpa, chief of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, said “In just 10 minutes, a drone can carry as much garbage as 10 people would take six hours to carry.” The drones cost around $20,000 each, but were supplied by China-based manufacturer DJI.

