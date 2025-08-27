Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Drones used to clear mounting Everest trash

Drones used to clear mounting Everest trash

Updated on: 27 August,2025 12:27 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
Agencies |

Top

In a major cleanup effort, drones helped remove 300 kg of trash from Mount Everest’s Camp 1 at 6065m during the spring season. Operated by climbers and guides, the heavy-duty drones replaced hours of manual labor, carrying rubbish like cans, bottles, gas canisters, and gear from the world’s highest peak.

Drones used to clear mounting Everest trash

A drone clears trash dumped at the Everest Base Camp. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Drones used to clear mounting Everest trash
x
00:00

A team of drone operators joined climbers and guides at Everest Base Camp, armed with heavy-duty drones to help clear rubbish — from empty cans and gas canisters, to bottles, plastic and discarded climbing gear — from the world’s highest peak. Two heavy-lifter drones were flown to Camp 1 at 6065 metres, where they airlifted 300 kg of trash down during the spring climbing season from April to early June. 

A team of drone operators joined climbers and guides at Everest Base Camp, armed with heavy-duty drones to help clear rubbish — from empty cans and gas canisters, to bottles, plastic and discarded climbing gear — from the world’s highest peak. Two heavy-lifter drones were flown to Camp 1 at 6065 metres, where they airlifted 300 kg of trash down during the spring climbing season from April to early June. 

Tshering Sherpa, chief of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, said “In just 10 minutes, a drone can carry as much garbage as 10 people would take six hours to carry.” The drones cost around $20,000 each, but were supplied by China-based manufacturer DJI.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Drone everest mount everest world news International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK