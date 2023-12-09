Dubai: Protesters at UN COP28 demonstrate for imprisoned Emirati, Egyptian activists

Protesters at the United Nations' COP28 climate summit gathered on Saturday to advocate for the release of imprisoned human rights activists in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both past and current hosts of the negotiations

Activists demonstrate during the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Pic/AP/PTI

The demonstration, organized by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, took place within the UN-administered Blue Zone for the summit, highlighting an unprecedented allowance for such protests within the UAE.

Activists prominently featured Emirati activist Ahmed Mansoor and Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah on signs, but faced unexpected censorship.

Just before the protest, organizers were instructed to fold over signs bearing the names of Emirati detainees, raising concerns about freedom of expression within a space that was expected to protect basic freedoms.

Joey Shea, a researcher at Human Rights Watch focused on the Emirates, condemned the last-minute censorship, stating, "It is a shocking level of censorship in a space that had been guaranteed to have basic freedoms protected like freedom of expression, assembly, and association."

During the protest, Shea had to navigate UN rules, avoiding explicitly naming the UAE and Egypt. The incident underscored the challenges activists face even within spaces that ostensibly safeguard fundamental rights.

The Emirati government and the organization in charge of COP28 did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment.

Ahmed Mansoor, recipient of the Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders in 2015, has long been a target of authorities in the UAE for advocating free press and democratic freedoms. He was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years in prison after being targeted with Israeli spyware.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a prominent figure during the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, continues to face imprisonment in Egypt. Despite interventions on his behalf from world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, the Egyptian government, led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, has not released him.

The demonstration also highlighted Mohamed al-Siddiq, another Emirati detained as part of the crackdown, with Emiratis in white thobes observing the protest in curiosity. The sensitivity surrounding even mentioning the detainees' names in the country led to delays in organizing the protest.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, protesters briefly staged a sit-in at OPEC's stand over a leaked letter reportedly urging cartel member states to reject any attempt to include a phase-down of fossil fuels in the summit's text. (With inputs from AP)