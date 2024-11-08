Jaishankar is also scheduled to address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Singapore on Friday for the second leg of his two-state visit. He met with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed ways to advance contemporary bilateral partnership, with a focus on industrial parks, innovation, and semiconductors, ANI reported.

Sharing the details of the meeting on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started my visit to Singapore by meeting DPM & Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong".

He shared that the two leaders, "Discussed taking forward contemporary partnership, with a focus on industrial parks, green energy, skilling, innovation and semiconductors".

Jaishankar is also scheduled to address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks, ANI reported.

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The Act East Policy reflects India's strong and multifaceted connection with ASEAN.

The EAM will also meet with Singapore's leadership to evaluate the two countries' tight alliance and discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

A close bilateral relationship exists between Singapore and India. Since the Look East Policy began in the early 1990s, Singapore has been actively involved in re-establishing India's connections with the nations of Southeast Asia. The Indian community is well-represented in Singapore, making up roughly 9.2 per cent of the nation's overall population.

According to ANI, Jaishankar's visit comes on the heels of the three-day state visit of Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Singapore's Minister of Defence, to India. During his visit, he co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Minister's Dialogue in New Delhi, with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. Singapore has been an integral partner of India's Act East Policy. Showing confidence in the relationship shared between the two countries, Singapore's Defence Minister Hen remarked, "From Singapore's perspective, India has always been part of the East. Whether you choose to act or look, we consider you part of the area."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a two-state visit, to Australia and Singapore. The talks in Australia lasted from November 3 to November 7 and saw the EAM hold meetings with several groups of the Australian society to strengthen the partnership between India and Singapore, ANI reported.

Jaishankar's visit to the two countries is set to give a boost to the friendly ties India shares with them, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)