Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark UAE Singapore at UNGA

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark, UAE, Singapore at UNGA

Updated on: 28 September,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  New York
ANI |

Top

The meetings centred around strengthening bilateral ties with each nation.

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark, UAE, Singapore at UNGA

S Jaishankar. File Pic

Listen to this article
EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark, UAE, Singapore at UNGA
x
00:00

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), met his counterparts from Denmark, UAE, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Singapore. The meetings centred around strengthening bilateral ties with each nation.


Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to meet FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark today at UNGA79. Appreciated the positive directions of our relationship. Shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict."



He also met the Foreign Minister of UAE and said, "Always a delight to meet my dear friend DPM and FM Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum of UAE. So much to talk about, on our ties and what's happening in the world."

During his meeting with the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Jaishankar discussed expanding the relations between the two nations. "A warm meeting with DPM and FM Rasit Meredow of Turkmenistan. Extended greetings on Turkmenistan's national day. Discussed further expanding our friendly ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

In another post, he said, "So nice to meet FM Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan today in New York. Appreciate the progress in our bilateral ties. Value his insights on the region."

Jaishankar also met his Singaporean counterpart and said, "A great ending to a long day chatting with FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore."

Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to the US, met several delegates and diplomats on the sidelines of UNGA, including FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands, FM Timco Mucunski of North Macedonia, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Nurtleu, Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, among many others.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news S Jaishankar denmark uzbekistan singapore

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK