EAM Jaishankar meets Japanese, Aussie foreign ministers in US

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya meets Jaishankar. Pic/ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Washington DC. Jaishankar said they discussed the progress in their bilateral cooperation and took stock of Quad’s developments. Prior to that, Jaishankar also met Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Washington DC. He said he enjoyed their discussion on the state of the world.

Jaishankar is representing the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th US President. During the visit, he will have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US for the occasion.

