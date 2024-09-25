Jaishankar is in the US to participate in the 79th session of the high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) and will address the General Debate on September 28

S Jaishankar. File pic

Listen to this article EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines x 00:00

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with his counterparts from Spain, Cyprus and Moldova on the sidelines of the UNGA, discussing regional issues, including the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, while exchanging views to enhance bilateral ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar is in the US to participate in the 79th session of the high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) and will address the General Debate on September 28.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly session on Tuesday, he also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Bolivia and Guyana, and the European Commissioner for Climate Action.

Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to meet Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, with whom he had a "good" talk.

"Delighted to meet FM @jmalbares of Spain this afternoon in NY. Good conversation on our bilateral cooperation as well as on Ukraine and West Asia," he said in a post on X.

Bueno also took to X, asserting that India is an "essential global player" and a "priority" partner for Spain.

"We discussed our bilateral relations, including trade and cultural relations. We also discussed the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific," Bueno said.

Jaishankar also met Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and discussed the conflict in West Asia and its "larger implications".

"A good conversation with FM @ckombos from Cyprus on sidelines of #UNGA79 today. We focussed on ongoing developments in West Asia and their larger implications. Also discussed taking our bilateral cooperation forward," he said in a separate X post.

Jaishankar held a meeting with his Moldovian counterpart Mihai Popoi, who is also the country's Deputy Prime Minister.

"Appreciate meeting FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova today. Discussed the potential for cooperation in investment, education and tourism. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," he said in a separate post.

The external affairs minister also met his "dear friend", EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra.

"Always good to see dear friend and EU Commissioner @WBHoekstra, this time on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Appreciate his support for deepening India-EU partnership," Jaishankar said in an X post.

He also met his counterparts from Guyana, Hugh Hilton Todd, and Bolivia, Celinda Sosa Lunda, and discussed various facets of bilateral ties, while exchanging ways to bolster these further.

Earlier, he met his counterparts from France, Panama and Malta.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever