Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Earth records hottest year ever in 2024

Earth records hottest year ever in 2024

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The European team calculated 1.6°C of warming. Japan found 1.57°C and the British 1.53°C in releases of data coordinated to early Friday morning European time

Earth records hottest year ever in 2024

The global average temperature easily passed 2023’s record heat. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Earth records hottest year ever in 2024
x
00:00

Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, several weather monitoring agencies announced on Friday.


Last year’s global average temperature easily passed 2023’s record heat and kept pushing even higher. It surpassed the long-term warming limit of 1.5°C since the late 1800s that was called for by the 2015 Paris climate pact, according to the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Service, the UK’s Meteorology Office and Japan’s weather agency.


The European team calculated 1.6°C of warming. Japan found 1.57°C and the British 1.53°C in releases of data coordinated to early Friday morning European time.
American monitoring teams—NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the private Berkeley Earth—will release figures later.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK