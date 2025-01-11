The European team calculated 1.6°C of warming. Japan found 1.57°C and the British 1.53°C in releases of data coordinated to early Friday morning European time

The global average temperature easily passed 2023’s record heat. Representation pic

Listen to this article Earth records hottest year ever in 2024 x 00:00

Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, several weather monitoring agencies announced on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year’s global average temperature easily passed 2023’s record heat and kept pushing even higher. It surpassed the long-term warming limit of 1.5°C since the late 1800s that was called for by the 2015 Paris climate pact, according to the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Service, the UK’s Meteorology Office and Japan’s weather agency.

The European team calculated 1.6°C of warming. Japan found 1.57°C and the British 1.53°C in releases of data coordinated to early Friday morning European time.

American monitoring teams—NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the private Berkeley Earth—will release figures later.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever