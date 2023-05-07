Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 May,2023 02:57 PM IST  |  London
ANI |

Shehbaz met his brother after attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, where he also interacted with leaders of other Commonwealth nations

File Photo/AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday said elections in Pakistan will take place on the same day, Dawn reported.


Sharif while speaking to reporters after meeting his brother Nawaz Sharif at The Stanhope House said: "Elections will happen on one day. In Punjab, in the past, there was a wrong impression that it is the big brother of the provinces. All provinces are equal. Only doing an election in Punjab is not in Pakistan's interest."



Shehbaz met his brother after attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, where he also interacted with leaders of other Commonwealth nations.


He said: "Parliament's constitutional rights will be protected, and parliament has one voice on this matter. There is no doubt that parliament within its limits will assert its authority".

The Pakistan Prime Minister hit out at ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar, saying: "The former chief justice played a central role in disqualifying Mian Nawaz Sharif on baseless allegations. Day and night he would use suo motu, but was any case of his in the public interest? He was only doing it to make Imran Khan successful. He behaved not as the CJP but as an agent of PTI."

He added that the supposed audio leak of the former judge's son shows that "there was a conspiracy to bring Imran Khan to power".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

