Updated on: 05 December,2023 02:34 AM IST  |  Padang
Marapi has stayed at the third highest of four alert levels since 2011, a level indicating above normal volcanic activity and prohibiting climbers or villagers within 3 km of the peak, said Hendra Gunawan, the head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation

Eleven bodies found after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Volcanic ash spews from Mount Marapi during an eruption. Pic/AP

The bodies of 11 climbers were recovered Monday a day after a furious eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano as Indonesian rescuers searched for 12 apparently still missing.


Marapi has stayed at the third highest of four alert levels since 2011, a level indicating above-normal volcanic activity and prohibiting climbers or villagers within 3 km of the peak, said Hendra Gunawan, the head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation.


“This means that there should be no climbing to the peak,” Gunawan said, adding that climbers were only allowed below the danger zone, “but sometimes many of them broke the rules to fulfill their satisfaction to climb further”.


About 75 climbers had started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded. Eight of those rescued Sunday were rushed to hospitals with burns and one also had a broken limb, said Hari Agustian, an official at the local Search and Rescue Agency in Padang, the West Sumatra provincial capital.

