Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > News > World News > Article > Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI for USD 33 billion in all stock deal

Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI for USD 33 billion in all-stock deal

Updated on: 29 March,2025 09:42 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Top

Both companies are privately held, which means they are not required to disclose their finances to the public.

Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI for USD 33 billion in all-stock deal

Elon Musk. File Pic

Listen to this article
Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI for USD 33 billion in all-stock deal
x
00:00

Elon Musk has sold social media site X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a USD 33 billion all-stock deal, the billionaire announced on Friday. Both companies are privately held, which means they are not required to disclose their finances to the public.


Musk said in a post on X that the move will 'unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach.' He said the deal values xAI at USD 80 billion and X at USD 33 billion. 


Musk, who serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX as well as an advisor to Presidend Donald Trump, bought the site then called Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, gutted its staff and changed its policies on hate speech, misinformation and user verification and renamed it X.


He launched xAI a year later. 'xAI and X's futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach,' Musk wrote on X.

'The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elon Musk Artificial Intelligence donald trump world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK