Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue tick subscription service on Nov 29

Updated on: 16 November,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  New York
The USD 8 subscription fee announced on November 6 was a measure to retain advertisers and generate revenues

Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue tick subscription service on Nov 29

Elon Musk. File Pic


Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said that Twitter's coveted USD 8 blue tick subscription service will be relaunched with verification on November 29, days after the microblogging platform temporarily halted it following a surfeit of fake accounts.


Before Musk took control of Twitter on October 27, the blue tick was given to celebrities, government heads and other celebrities after their accounts were verified by the site's platform.



The USD 8 subscription fee announced on November 6 was a measure to retain advertisers and generate revenues.


The move, however, led to a surge in imposter accounts, forcing Twitter to temporarily halt the service. 

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", Musk said. Last week, Musk indicated that he would relaunch the blue tick subscription service. It marks a chaotic three weeks for Musk ever since he clinched the USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter.

Since his takeover, Musk has fired nearly half of the popular microblogging platform's workforce, including its CEO Parag Agrawal and even raised the spectre of the company going bankrupt. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

