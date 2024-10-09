Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Elon Musks X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Updated on: 09 October,2024 11:15 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP |

Top

De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation

Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Elon Musk. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands
x
00:00

The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday authorised the restoration of social media platform X's service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website. Elon Musk's X was blocked on August 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people and one of X's biggest markets, with estimates of its userbase ranging from 20 to 40 million.


De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a months long dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, despite the fact his rulings, including X's nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.


Despite Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of de Moraes' demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news supreme court Elon Musk brazil International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK