Emergency appeals to end birthright US citizenship

The Trump administration filed a series of emergency appeals in the US Supreme Court on Thursday (local time), seeking permission to proceed with its plan to end birthright citizenship. The Trump administration contended that lower courts had gone too far in issuing orders blocking the policy.

In January, a federal judge termed Trumps executive order “blatantly unconstitutional” and blocked its implementation. Later, a Maryland judge said Trump’s plan “runs counter to the nation’s history of citizenship by birth”. Appeals courts have been brushing aside the US government’s request.

Two judges order rehiring of workers

A judge in Maryland has blocked the firings of probationary federal workers and ordered that thousands be reinstated, marking the second decision of its kind in a day. The lawsuit was filed by 19 states and the District of Columbia against multiple federal agencies. Earlier, a judge in San Francisco ordered the rehiring of thousands.

