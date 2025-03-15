Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > World News > Article > Emergency appeals to end birthright US citizenship

Emergency appeals to end birthright US citizenship

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The Trump administration contended that lower courts had gone too far in issuing orders blocking the policy.

Emergency appeals to end birthright US citizenship

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets President Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Emergency appeals to end birthright US citizenship
x
00:00

The Trump administration filed a series of emergency appeals in the US Supreme Court on Thursday (local time), seeking permission to proceed with its plan to end birthright citizenship. The Trump administration contended that lower courts had gone too far in issuing orders blocking the policy.


In January, a federal judge termed Trumps executive order “blatantly unconstitutional” and blocked its implementation. Later, a Maryland judge said Trump’s plan “runs counter to the nation’s history of citizenship by birth”. Appeals courts have been brushing aside the US government’s request.


Two judges order rehiring of workers


A judge in Maryland has blocked the firings of probationary federal workers and ordered that thousands be reinstated, marking the second decision of its kind in a day. The lawsuit was filed by 19 states and the District of Columbia against multiple federal agencies. Earlier, a judge in San Francisco ordered the rehiring of thousands.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump supreme court world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK