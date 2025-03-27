Top officials likely to be grilled again a day after Senate Committee briefing

(From left) National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Jeffrey Kruse at a Senate Committee on Intelligence Hearing on Tuesday, in Washington DC. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Entire Signal chat with detailed plans released x 00:00

The Atlantic released the entire Signal chat among Trump senior national security officials on Wednesday, showing that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth provided the exact timing of warplane launches and when bombs would drop “before the men and women flying those attacks against Yemen’s Houthis this month on behalf of the US were airborne”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disclosure follows two intense days during which Trump’s senior most Cabinet members of his intelligence and defence agencies have struggled to explain how details that current and former US officials have said would have been classified wound up on an unclassified Signal chat that included Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Goldberg has said he asked the White House if it opposed publication and that the White House responded that it would prefer he did not publish.

Meanwhile, Pesident Donald Trump’s top intelligence officials will brief House lawmakers on global threats facing the US, though they’ll likely be questioned again over their use of a group text to discuss the Yemen strikes.

At a similar hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard briefed lawmakers on her office’s threat assessment.

Questions about Signal chat

Tuesday’s hearing was dominated by questions about CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Gabbard’s participation in a group chat on Signal. Gabbard and Ratcliffe said no classified information was included in the messages, but Democrats decried the use of the messaging app, saying that any release of sensitive information that could put US servicemembers at risk.

Timeline of Hegseth’s Signal group posts…

1215 ET: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)

1345: Trigger Based’ F-18 1st strike window starts (target terrorist is @ his known location, also, MQ-9s strike drones launch)

1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)

1415: Strike drones on target (first bombs definitely drop)

1536: F-18 2nd strike starts, also, first sea-based tomahawks launch...

Bid to overhaul US poll process

Trump signs an order. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump cited India and Brazil in his executive order to overhaul the US election system, saying the two countries are linking voter identification to a biometric database. “The US largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship,” according to the order. The President also called for “free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion”.

Jay Bhattacharya becomes NIH chief

Jay Bhattacharya

Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the country’s top health research and funding institutions. Bhattacharya, a professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, was confirmed by a 53-47 vote on Tuesday. Trump, then the President-elect, nominated him as 18th NIH Director in November last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever