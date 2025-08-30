Breaking News
Maratha quota protest | Govt behaving worse than British empire: Manoj Jarange
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for a glimpse of Bappa"
Maratha protest deadlock threatens weekend travel, citizens brace delays
WhatsApp ‘challan app’ cons Mumbai driver of Rs 1.95 lakh
Mumbai: Train halts at Currey Road, Chinchpokli cancelled amid Ganeshotsav
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

Updated on: 30 August,2025 11:57 AM IST  |  Washington
AP , PTI |

Top

"Thankfully, this represents a small fraction of the thousands of hard-working, dedicated EPA employees who are not trying to mislead and scare the American public"

EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
EPA fires employees who publicly criticised agency policies under Trump
x
00:00

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday fired at least eight employees who signed a letter criticising the agency's leadership under Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump. "Following a thorough internal investigation, EPA supervisors made decisions on an individualised basis,' an EPA spokeswoman said Friday in a statement. The so-called declaration of dissent, signed by more than 170 employees in late June, "contains inaccurate information designed to mislead the public about agency business,' spokeswoman Molly Vaseliou said. "Thankfully, this represents a small fraction of the thousands of hard-working, dedicated EPA employees who are not trying to mislead and scare the American public."

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday fired at least eight employees who signed a letter criticising the agency's leadership under Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump. "Following a thorough internal investigation, EPA supervisors made decisions on an individualised basis,' an EPA spokeswoman said Friday in a statement. The so-called declaration of dissent, signed by more than 170 employees in late June, "contains inaccurate information designed to mislead the public about agency business,' spokeswoman Molly Vaseliou said. "Thankfully, this represents a small fraction of the thousands of hard-working, dedicated EPA employees who are not trying to mislead and scare the American public."

"The EPA has a zero-tolerance policy for career officials using their agency position and title to unlawfully undermine, sabotage and undercut the will of the American public that was clearly expressed at the ballot box last November," she added.



Vaseliou declined to say how many employees were disciplined, but the head of one of the agency's largest unions said at least six probationary employees who signed the letter were fired, along with at least two career employees. The union, part of the American Federation of Government Employees, condemned the firings, which come after 139 workers were put on administrative leave shortly after signing the dissent declaration. The EPA at the time accused employees of "unlawfully undermining" the Trump administration's agenda.


"The Trump administration and EPA's retaliatory actions against these workers were clearly an assault on labour and free-speech rights,' said Justin Chen, president of AFGE Council 238, which represents thousands of EPA employees. More than 150 workers who were disciplined " up to and including being fired " included scientists, engineers, lawyers, contract officers, emergency response personnel, and a whole host of other jobs," Chen told the Associated Press. "They live and work in communities around the country, and all believe in the mission of the agency to protect human health and the environment on behalf of the American public." In a letter made public June 30, the employees wrote that the EPA is no longer living up to its mission to protect human health and the environment. The letter represented rare public criticism from agency employees who knew they could face retaliation for speaking out against a weakening of funding and federal support for climate, environmental and health science.

Employees at other agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and Federal Emergency Management Agency, have issued similar statements. Some FEMA employees who signed a public letter of dissent earlier this week were put on administrative leave Tuesday, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press. More than 180 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter made public Monday.

The statement criticises recent cuts to agency staff and programs and warns that FEMA's capacity to respond to a major disaster is dangerously diminished. The EPA said last month it is eliminating its research and development arm and reducing agency staff by thousands of employees. Officials expect total staffing to go down to about 12,500, a reduction of more than 3,700 employees, or nearly 23 per cent, from staffing levels when Trump took office in January.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

donald trump united states of america news world news USA

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK