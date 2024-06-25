Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > EU says Apple broke digital trade rules

EU says Apple broke digital trade rules

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Under the provisions, app developers must be allowed to inform customers of cheaper purchasing options and direct them to those offers

EU says Apple broke digital trade rules

People queued up outside an Apple store. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
EU says Apple broke digital trade rules
x
00:00

European Union regulators accused Apple on Monday of breaking new rules on digital competition by imposing rules in its App Store marketplace that prevent app makers from pointing users to cheaper options on other venues.


The European Commission said that according to the preliminary findings of its investigation, the iPhone maker had breached the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Under the provisions, app developers must be allowed to inform customers of cheaper purchasing options and direct them to those offers.


The commission said Apple’s App Store rules “prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content”. Apple could face fines worth up to 10 per cent of its global revenue.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news london european union apple International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK