EU says Apple broke digital trade rules

European Union regulators accused Apple on Monday of breaking new rules on digital competition by imposing rules in its App Store marketplace that prevent app makers from pointing users to cheaper options on other venues.

The European Commission said that according to the preliminary findings of its investigation, the iPhone maker had breached the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Under the provisions, app developers must be allowed to inform customers of cheaper purchasing options and direct them to those offers.

The commission said Apple’s App Store rules “prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content”. Apple could face fines worth up to 10 per cent of its global revenue.

