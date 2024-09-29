European, Arab and Muslim nations launch new initiative for Palestine

Eide said many issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalisation of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilisation of Hamas as a military group

The UN General Assembly sessions are underway in New York. (inset) Norway foreign minister Espen Barth Eide. PIC/Twitter

European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon, Norway’s foreign minister said Friday.

The Norwegian minister Espen Barth Eide said “there is a growing consensus in the international community from Western countries, from Arab countries, from the Global South, that we need to establish a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state, and the Palestinian state has to be recognised.”

Eide said many issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalisation of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilisation of Hamas as a military group. “These are pieces of a bigger puzzle,” Norway’s chief diplomat said. “And you can’t just come in there with one of these pieces, because it only works if all the pieces are laid in place,” he said.

