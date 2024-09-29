Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > European Arab and Muslim nations launch new initiative for Palestine

European, Arab and Muslim nations launch new initiative for Palestine

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  United Nations
Agencies |

Top

Eide said many issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalisation of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilisation of Hamas as a military group

European, Arab and Muslim nations launch new initiative for Palestine

The UN General Assembly sessions are underway in New York. (inset) Norway foreign minister Espen Barth Eide. PIC/Twitter

Listen to this article
European, Arab and Muslim nations launch new initiative for Palestine
x
00:00

European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon, Norway’s foreign minister said Friday.


The Norwegian minister Espen Barth Eide said “there is a growing consensus in the international community from Western countries, from Arab countries, from the Global South, that we need to establish a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state, and the Palestinian state has to be recognised.”


Eide said many issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalisation of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilisation of Hamas as a military group. “These are pieces of a bigger puzzle,” Norway’s chief diplomat said. “And you can’t just come in there with one of these pieces, because it only works if all the pieces are laid in place,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news gaza strip hamas Lebanon norway united nations International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK