Every book of Europe covered

Rio Matsuoka made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for becoming the youngest person to visit every country in Europe

Portugual

Rio Matsuoka made it to the Guinness Book of Records for becoming the youngest person to visit every country in Europe. Rio Matsuoka , who hails from California, started his European tour on his 18th birthday in Iceland and finished 101 days and 44 countries later in Malta, Guinness World Records announced.



In front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral, in Vienna, Austria

“It was a real coincidence that I decided to attempt this world record,” Matsuoka told GWR. “I was telling my family that I would like to travel to Europe after I graduated high school and, while doing some research, I remembered that someone had beaten the world record for being the youngest person to visit every country in the world.



A photo of himself in Croatia

“I realised I could do something similar with Europe and found out I had the opportunity to,” he said. The travel-loving teenager clicks selfies in front of famous landmarks and tourist spots, making it his signature style.



Exploring Switzerland. Pics/Guinness world records

Matsuoka said he used trains to reach most Western Europe countries, and buses to visit Eastern European nations. He said he only took a flight a couple of times, to visit Britain and Russia. Matsuoka, who is now working as a volunteer for multiple nonprofits in Ukraine, said he plans to take on more world records in the future.

No resurrection for Easter here

A pastor’s body was left in a mortuary in the hope that he would return to life

South African pastor Siva Moodley died in 2021, but his body was only laid to rest this month, after spending almost 600 days at a mortuary, because his family and parishioners were expecting him to come back to life. Siva Moodley, the founder of The Miracle Centre in Gauteng, north of Johannesburg, died on August 15, 2021, after falling ill. However, instead of making preparations for his funeral, his family simply left his body at a mortuary, awaiting his resurrection. His wife and other members of his family refused to give their consent for Moodley’s burial or cremation. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg authorised a mandatory burial or cremation due to the health and environmental hazards posed by the body. On March 16, Siva Moodley’s body was finally laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Would you want to live to 100?

Scientists may have found the key to living to 100 and beyond. Researchers at Boston University and Tufts Medical Center analysed the DNA and lifestyles of seven centenarians and found that these centenarians have highly functional immune systems. “The immune profiles that we observed in the centenarians confirm a long history of exposure to infections and capacity to recover from them,” said author Paola Sebastiani in the journal eBioMedicine.

Woodwork in bikinis

A curvy carpenter has become a viral sensation showing off her woodworking skills while wearing barely-there bikinis. The Houston-based blonde—known online only as WoodBunny and The Bikini Carpenter has racked up a whopping 5,97,000 followers on TikTok playing with her power tools as she flashes her flesh. However, viewers expressed concern about the safety of such stunts.

Scaly passenger aboard flight

South African pilot Rudolf Erasmus made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat. The pilot felt “something cold” slide across his lower back, only to look down and discover a Cape Cobra curled up by his feet.

Dutch man has fathered 550 kids

Jonathan M, 41, a serial sperm donor from the Netherlands, has fathered more than 550 children in the last 10 years. Dutch guidelines state that a man can only donate their sperm for up to 25 offspring or for 12 families. The mother of one of his many children has claimed that he disregarded the rules and fathered hundreds of children over the last decade or so.

Even exercise can harm you

A 60-year-old man who used to work out for 8 hours a day, walking, jogging, and doing hundreds of sit-ups, developed severe degenerative arthritis and is barely able to move because of the pain. Chinese newspaper Shanxy Daily featured the man, whoreportedly exercised about two-and-a-half hours every morning—for 20 years, after which he started experiencing severe pain.