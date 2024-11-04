Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders have strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, calling for religious freedom and a safe environment for all Canadians to practise their faith.

File Pic

Listen to this article "Every Canadian has the right to practise faith safely": Trudeau and leaders condemn Brampton temple attack x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Canadian PM Trudeau condemns Brampton Hindu temple attack. Opposition and MPs join call for religious safety. Hindu Canadian Foundation shares concerns over extremist violence.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, reportedly carried out by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising Canada’s commitment to religious freedom, Trudeau reaffirmed that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and in safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, Trudeau took to X to express his disapproval, stating, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.” He further thanked the Peel Regional Police for their quick response in protecting the community and investigating the incident.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also spoke out against the attack, describing it as “completely unacceptable,” according to ANI. Poilievre reiterated the Conservatives' stance on the issue, promising to foster unity and end what he termed as chaos. In his post on X, Poilievre wrote, “Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today. All Canadians should be free to practise their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.”

Toronto MP Kevin Vuong expressed his dismay over the attack, asserting that “Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals” and emphasising his concern that Canadian leaders have not adequately protected the Hindu community. As per ANI, Vuong said that Hindu Canadians, like other religious communities, deserve to worship in peace. Vuong wrote on X, “Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace.”

Following the attack, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation representing the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the incident. As reported by ANI, the organisation claimed that Khalistani extremists targeted men, women, and children at the temple, alleging that some of the perpetrators have political sympathies within Canada. In their post on X, the Hindu Canadian Foundation stated, “Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by #KhalistaniTerrorists #khalistan. Kids, Women and Men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistani politician sympathisers.”

According to ANI, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has also spoken out against the attack, asserting that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists. Sharing a video of the attack on X, Arya highlighted the growing extremism, stating that this attack on Hindu-Canadian worshippers reflects an alarming trend in Canada. He further expressed concerns over the extent of Khalistani influence, even suggesting possible infiltration of Canada’s political and law enforcement structures. Arya wrote, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.”

Arya went on to voice his concerns regarding Canada’s freedom of expression laws, which he fears may be allowing extremists undue leniency. As per ANI, he urged the Hindu-Canadian community to assert their rights for security, stating, “No wonder that under the ‘freedom of expression’ Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable.”

This recent incident adds to a troubling pattern of attacks on Hindu temples across Canada. According to ANI, Chandra Arya had previously raised concerns over violence targeting Hindu-Canadian communities, noting that several temples in regions like Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia had been vandalised with hateful messages. Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, drawing strong reactions and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials.

(With inputs from ANI)