Express train rams truck in Germany; 1 dead, 25 hurt

First responders work at the site of the collision. Pic/AFP

A collision between a high-speed train and a truck on the outskirts of the German city of Hamburg left one person dead and 25 injured, six of them seriously, police said. The ICE train had 291 people on board at the time of the collision on Tuesday with a truck that was loaded with rails.

The train rammed the truck on a crossing and windows in cars at the front of the train shattered, while the truck’s load was strewn around the accident site. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the accident.

